Munnabhai to Chatur: Raju Hirani's iconic characters that shaped his cinema | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani's name itself is synonymous with endearing cinema that touches people’s hearts. The master storyteller, who has the most successful track record of delivering milestone films and blockbusters, is celebrating his birthday today. As his films enjoy massive popularity among audiences, the characters in them are immensely popular among the masses. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the iconic characters from Rajkumar Hirani's filmography that hold a distinctive place in the hearts of the masses:

1) Munnabhai

Rajkumar Hirani's first venture as director, Munnabhai M.B.B.S., which starred Sanjay Dutt, became one of the year's biggest box office blockbusters. Besides this, the characters of Munnabhai, played by Sanjay Dutt, are also well received by the audiences.

2) Circuit

When mentioning Munnabhai, one cannot forget to mention Arshad Warsi's character in Cicruit. The friendship between Munnabhai and Circuit holds a special place in the hearts of the masses, and they still enjoy the character as well as the film in every medium.

3) Rancho

The character of Rancho, played by Aamir Khan from 3 Idiots, is one of the characters that goes well with every section of the audience. Rancho is a kind and modest person who goes far and wide for those who are close to him. Needless to say, Aamir Khan's interpretation of the character became one of the most special and has a place in pop culture.

4) Chatur

It's impossible to miss a giggle just thinking about Chatur from 3 Idiots. The character made the limelight on multiple occasions and is also famous on social media, as he sent viewers into tears of laughter with appropriate jokes and a top-notch performance. The character has undoubtedly left its own mark on the hearts of audiences and will not be forgotten anytime soon.

5) Farhan Qureshi

Bringing a new story of an engineering student who wants to pursue his passion. The characters were indeed relatable to the millions of students. It was the one character that was immensely loved by the audience.

6) Raju Rastogi

Bringing yet another aspect of engineering life, the director introduced the character of Raju, a guy from an engineering college who has the burden of family responsibilities. It's worth a salute to the director who created such a character who is one among the common people.

7) Virus

Presenting Boman Irani as Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus, Rajkumar Hirani has truly shocked the audience with Boman's transformation into this character. The way he speaks, and the way he walks truly makes him distinct from others. As much as people hated the character, they also fell in love with one at the end of the film.

8) PK

While the world saw an immensely interesting narrative in PK, they also saw Aamir Khan in a never seen before avatar as PK. It was indeed an iconic character that was loved by the audience. The director gave a very new angle to its existence by introducing the character from outside our world and challenging the perceptions of this world.

9) Sanju

Bringing the real-life story of Sanjay Dutt and narrating it in such an interesting way, that's truly Rajkumar Hirani's expertise. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor was indeed the best choice for this film. The actor also did his best to bring the exact portrayal of the superstar to the camera.

10) Kamli

Played by Vicky Kaushal, the character of Kamli was one of the most loved characters in the film. With his amazing comic timing, the character of Kamli was loved by the masses. Exuding sheer emotions of love and friendship, the character was truly one of a kind.

Also Read: Rajnikanth's grandson issued challan by traffic police in Chennai

Also Read: BLACKPINK agreed to renew their contract with YG Entertainment ? Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News