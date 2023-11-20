Rajnikanth's grandson issued challan by traffic police in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth

South’s popular actor Dhanush son and grandson of Rajinikanth, Yatra, has recently been issued a challan in Chennai. Yatra was recently seen riding a superbike near his house. When the traffic police stopped him, he neither had a driving license nor was he wearing a helmet. Now a video of Rajinikanth's grandson Yatra had surfaced, in which he was seen riding a superbike in Chennai. Actually, Yatra was learning to ride a bike and he also had a guide with him. It was seen in the viral video that Yatra was not wearing a helmet during this period. Police caught Yatra because he was riding a bike without a helmet. He was fined Rs 1000 for the traffic violation.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were one of the most popular couples in Tamil cinema. The news of their separation after 18 years of marriage shocked both the industry and fans. Dhanush is a renowned actor whereas Aishwarya Rajinikanth is a filmmaker. Dhanush is reportedly not working on his differences with Aishwarya. They are separated and have gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can't be together. Dhanush and Aishwarya have two children, ie. elder son Yatra is 17 years old and younger son Linga is 13 years old.

Dhanush will next be seen in a period-action adventure film titled Captain Miller, which is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. The film will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken and Edward Sonnenblick.He also has an upcoming project named D50 which is his 50th film in the lead role. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. This project will mark the second directorial after Pa Paandi in 2017. He was last seen in Vaathi.

