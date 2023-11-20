'Just looking like a Wow' star Jasmeen Kaur ups the fun quotient in Bigg Boss 17 | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Just looking like a Wow' Jasmeen Kaur

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and loved reality shows on Indian television. The show, hosted by Salman Khan on the weekend, returned with its 17th edition last month with 15 new contestants. Just Looking Like a Wow viral video star Jasmeen Kaur raised the fun quotient with the contestants in the reality show recently. The "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" reel has become a sensation, winning people's hearts across the globe. The social media star's enthusiastic videos selling dress materials grabbed netizens' attention. In the clip, Jasmeen Kaur is being welcomed by the contestants and Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

As the video progresses further, Jasmeen Kaur compliments Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan with her hit lines. She says, “Hi, you both are looking like a wow. Seriously.” When Arbaaz asks her if she wants to say anything about any of the contestants, Jasmeen begins, “Oh My God, Isha darling. You are looking like a hot and sizzling, seriously. You are wearing a hot magenta colour. Jo lag raha hai bahut hi teekha because you are an Isha. Oh My God, so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.” Along with the video, the makers shared on social media, they wrote in the caption, "Tota, lilac ya ho magenta, Jasmine Kaur ke saath BB house mein ‘looking like a wow’ is the only agenda."

Jasmine’s infectious personality and fashion-forward style are sure to add a new level of excitement and entertainment to the show. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Mira Rajput, Ashley Graham and Kriti Kharbanda among others joined the bandwagon.

