'World Cup mein risk nahi lena tha...': Netizens bash Amitabh Bachchan after India's defeat in WC 2023

World Cup 2023 Final: Bollywood megastar came under the radar of netizens after India lost the World Cup 2023 final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A section of social media held Big B 'responsible' for India's six-wicket loss. While Bachchan was showering a heartwarming appreciation message for the 'men in blue', a social media user commented, "You had said that whenever you watch a match, the team loses, then you did not want to take risks in the World Cup." For the unversed, the social media user was referring to Bachchan's earlier comment where he had revealed that the Indian team seems to have a better chance of winning when he doesn't watch matches.

How Amitabh Reacted to Team India's Defeat in World Cup 2023 Final

"Team India .. last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent , capability and standing .. proud of you .. better things will happen .. keep at it . your talent , capability and standing is beyond all that .. it is supreme .. the results of the 10 you played exhibited that .. you are a feared team .. just see how many ex Champions and Winners you devastated in this WC .. you are the BEST .. and shall remain so...", Bachchan wrote on X (previously Twitter).

Last night, a few minutes before Team India’s loss, Amitabh Hindi wrote on X, “Kuch bhi toh nahi (Nothing at all).” Reacting to the cryptic post, a social media user said, "You watched the match and now India has lost."

See how netizens reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet

Australia won Cricket World Cup after beating India by six wickets

The team India was defeated by Australia at the World Cup 2023 match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India batted first and was bowled out for 240. Australia, on the other hand, lifted their sixth men's ODI World Cup title after defeating the hosts following a scintillating display of batting by Travis Head (137). India, who had enjoyed a remarkable run in the World Cup with ten consecutive victories, seemed unprepared for a collapse. Coach Dravid acknowledged that the team fell short by 30-40 runs of the par score, emphasising the challenging conditions during their batting innings.

