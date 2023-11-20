BLACKPINK agreed to renew their contract with YG Entertainment ? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK

South Korean girl group sensation BLACKPINK has reportedly agreed to renew their contracts with agency YG Entertainment. According to reports, Munhwa Ilbo, and BLACKPINK will maintain their group activities though. However, the group has signed a non-exclusive contract which means they are free to sign with a different agency for their individual promotions. According to reports, two members of the group have already signed this contract with the agency.

YG Entertainment even shared a short statement regarding this, 'We are still in discussions. Nothing has been decided yet'. Recently, Lisa, the maknae of the group faced criticism about her much-talked performance at the Crazy Horse Paris, which is basically a cabaret known for its nude stage shows.

Blackpink is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018. The K-pop girl group also recently released a song titled Ready for Love, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award for the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom.

