Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mumbai Police goes the 'Stree' way to spread coronavirus awareness, Sharddha Kapoor shares poster

In order to spread awareness about coronavirus, Mumbai Police took inspiration from Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree and posted a humorous message on social media. n the film, the villagers haunted by a ghost known as Stree, believe if you write, "O Stree, kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)!" on the walls, drives away the evil spirit. Mumbai Police recreated their own version of this and wrote: "O corona, kabhi maat aana (Corona, don't come ever)!”. The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".

Stree starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The actress shared he poster on her Instagram and wrote: "Bilkul sahi. The only mantra we need to keep every STREEt safe is not to venture out on the STREEts."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is truly making the most of her quarantine by spending time with her family and other things at home, of which the actress has shared on her social media. Amidst this situation, Shraddha set a reminder for all of us to be thankful for what we have and urges everyone to do their bit.

Urging her audiences to continue doing their bit or start doing their bit in saving the planet, Shraddha Kapoor recenty said, “I would urge everyone who all are in a very blessed position, you know, the fact that we can even check our Instagram, tune in live. The fact that we have a phone to do that. So I am pretty sure that we can do that whatever little we can do, even if it is little amount, we can donate to whatever cause that we believe in.”

Adding more Shraddha said, “Because there will be a lot of people who will need our help and I am happy to be the part of something like that, so that I can help in someways. So, just small request to everyone out there to definitely do something to lend a helping hand.”

(With IANS Inputs)

