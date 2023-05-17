Mrunal Thakur leaves for Cannes 2023; teases fans with debut OOTD 'If only I could show...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is all set to attend Cannes Film Festival for the first time. She will be in the French Rivera from May 17 to May 19. The actress, who will be representing the vodka brand Grey Goose, has shared a glimpse of her preparations. On the wee hours of Wednesday, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap were spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for Cannes. Amid this, the 'Sita Ramam' actress took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of some beautiful creations of renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock. She can be seen resting her head on someone's shoulder and holding Falguni's arms.

The photo has left fans curious about Mrunal's look for her debut at Cannes Film Festival. She wrote, "Truly mesmerized @falgunishanepeacockindia. If only I could show you the dress...But I cannes't just yet."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNAL THAKURMrunal Thakur's Instagram Story

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Manushi Chillar are also making their Cannes debut this year. Talking about Sara, the actress made her debut in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's dress. She exuded elegance and grace as she proudly represents Indian culture on the global stage. Embracing her Indian roots, Sara wore a gorgeous off-white lehenga during the inaugural ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. While speaking to the shutterbugs present at the red carpet, on being asked upon how is she feeling, she says, "Nervous... I've always aspired to be here someday, amd I can't believe I'm here."

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jets off to Cannes 2023 | Video

What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

The actress was last seen in Gumraah alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie was released on April 7, 2023. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil-hit Thadam. Next, the actress will star in Pippa opposite Ishaan Khatter. The release date has been halted for now and an official announcement from the makers is awaited. Besides this, she also has Pooja Meri Jaan, Nani30 and Lust Stories 2 in her pipeline.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta makes Cannes Film Festival debut in sultry thigh-slit gown; see her bold red carpet look

Latest Entertainment News