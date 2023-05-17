Aishwarya Rai along with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan jets off to Cannes 2023 | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan

The 76th Cannes Film Festival has kickstarted with the premiere period drama Jeanne du Barry, with Johnny Depp. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the queen of Cannes, is set to make an appearance at the highly prestigious red carpet, soon. And as always, her fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood diva's stunning red-carpet looks. Now, Aishwarya Rai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was spotted at the Mumbai airport during the wee hours of Wednesday, as they jetted off to Cannes.

The mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the cameras before heading to the film festival. The Ponniyin Selvan actress kept it casual yet classy in a black oversized long coat, with silver floral prints. She paired up her look with a matching black top and a pair of trousers. Red-lips makeup look added glam to her look which she rounded off with a massive black handbag and a pair of printed sneakers. Upon her arrival at the airport, Aishwarya was seen interacting and clicking pictures with her fans.

Aaradhya Bachchan, on the other hand, looked cute as a button in a denim jacket and a pair of matching trousers, which she paired with a baby pink t-shirt.

Aishwarya has been making appearances at the Cannes Film Festival for long. This year too, she will return as Festival de Cannes as a spokesperson for beauty giant L'Oreal Paris.

Aishwarya Rai's Work Front

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Mani Ratnam's film is the epic two-part historical saga that also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Vikram Prabhu, among others. The film is based on author Kalki's title work. The first act of the film depicts the early years of Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the renowned monarch Rajaraja I.

The second installment, which premiered in theatres on April 28, follows the first installment, which was released in September 2022. The soundtrack for the PS-2 was composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

