Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Wedding: Bride-to-be's awwdorable moment with her 'everything'

Wedding festivities of Mouni Roy and boyfriend Suraj Nambiar have kick-started in Goa. The couple is all set to tie the knot on January 27. Recently, the bride-to-be, who is on cloud nine, took to her Instagram to share a happy photo with her soon-to-be husband Suraj. The cute moment featuring Mouni and Suraj as they pose candidly against blue waters is picture-perfect. The 'Naagin' actress looked beautiful in a red suit while her fiance Suraj donned a traditional white kurta.

As soon as she shared the photo, her friends, fans and loved ones started pouring in the well-wishes. Taking to the comment section, Mandira Bedi wrote "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much." Neeti Mohan Congratulated the couple while celebrities including Disha Parmer, Arjun Bijlani, Mrunal Thakur, Pragya Kapoor, among other dropped heart emojis.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar pre-wedding festivities begun with a bang and photos of the same were shared by her friends and fans. Several photos and videos have made rounds on the Internet from her Mehndi and Haldi ceremony. In the same, Mouni can be seen looking gorgeous in her yellow lehenga as she sits on a couch with her feet up on a stool for the 'henna'. Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Ashka Goradia were among others who marked their presence at the ceremony.

A video on the internet captured Mouni and Suraj together as they sat in a big container wearing white attires. Another clip, shared by choreographer Rahul Shetty, who is a dear friend of Mouni, the couple is dancing to 'Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali'. Take a look

Reportedly, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar will be exchanging wedding vows at Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim. The couple will be marrying as per Malyali rituals, followed by a Bengali wedding in the evening. As Suraj Nambiar is a South Indian, the couple wanted their wedding to be a mix of Bengali and South Indian rituals. Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's wedding festivities begin! See FIRST pics, videos from couple's Haldi ceremony

Meanwhile, The lovebirds first met each other on New Year’s eve 2019 in Dubai and fell in love. Although they did not confirm their wedding, Mouni was recently seen responding to the paparazzi who congratulated her for her D-Day.

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in the superhero film Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni will be playing the role of an antagonist.