Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu on Hijab row: No one has right to say how Indian girls should dress

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was on a visit to Punjab when she was asked about her opinions on the Hijab controversy. Advocating for women's choices, Harnaaz said no one has the right to decide how a girl in India should dress. She also stressed the fact that we are women from different cultures and we must respect each other.

"It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress," the 22-year-old said, adding, "Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong," she added.

Miss Universe 2021 also said, "Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live. We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other."

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz also met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his official residence in Chandigarh, on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of CMO Punjab shared a video of the meeting. "Miss Universe @HarnaazKaur Sandhu called on CM @BhagwantMann today at his official residence. Chief Minister congratulated her for making the country proud by bringing the title of Miss Universe back to India after 21 years," the tweet read.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, making her the third entrant from India to bag the prestigious title after 21 years.