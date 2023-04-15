Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar ready to set the stage ablaze | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISSINDIAORG Behind the scenes from Miss India 2023 sets featuring Ananya Pandey, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Padnekar and Maniesh paul

Miss India 2023: The Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale will be held today, that is on April 15. It will be a glorious night to watch, comprised of superstar celebrities and stunning models. The finale will be hosted by Bhumi Pednekar and Maniesh Paul, which gives us a slight hint that the show will be extremely engaging. The grand finale has a dream setting put up in Manipur. The show will take place at Imphal, Manipur's Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Ahead of the grand show, the official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India dropped a sneak peek of the on-stage performances, and surprisingly, Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan and Liger actor Ananya Panday will be seen shaking a leg at the event. The BTS video has a glimpse of Kartik and Ananya's practice moments, but it also featured the models rehearsing for the big day. Actor Bhumi Pednekar and host Manish Paul were also seen in the clip.

Sharing the clip, the Miss India Org wrote in the caption, "A few hours until showtime! The moment of dreams for our ladies is finally here and the excitement is just off the roof! Watch the #BehindTheScenes from the Tech Rehearsals for the big night of Femina Miss India 2023! Watch the Grand Finale Telecast of VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023 hosted by Manipur Tourism co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery, makeup partner Colorbar Made for Magic & co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls on 14th May 2023!" it further noted".

The judges of this year’s beauty contest are Neha Dhupia, Rocky S, Namrita Joshipura and Sarita Devi. The Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh will also make his presence at the event. Approximately 30 participants from different states nationwide will compete for the crown of Miss India and the winner will represent India in the Miss World competition.

