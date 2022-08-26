Friday, August 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Mira Rajput shows off her pregnant belly as she marks THIS special day with Shahid Kapoor, see pic

Mira Rajput shows off her pregnant belly as she marks THIS special day with Shahid Kapoor, see pic

Mira Rajput looked lovely as ever as she shared a photo with Shahid Kapoor to mark their special day. The Bollywood actor who got hitched to Mira in 2015 is a proud parent to two kids, Misha and Zain.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2022 6:55 IST
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her pregnancy days. In the throwback photo, Mira is seen with Shahid Kapoor as the actor rests in her lap. While posting the photo on her verified Instagram account, Mira shared it was clicked just days before the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, Misha. She called the process the best thing ever.

"6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever," Mira captioned the pic. The post received much love from Mira and Shaid's family, friends and colleagues. While Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, dropped a heart emoji, actresses Neha Dhupia and Kiara Advani wished Misha a happy birthday. Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, when the actor appeared on Koffee With Karan S7 with Kiara Advani, he got candid about his relationship with Mira and also addressed the age gap between them.

Talking about Mira, Shahid candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him, "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."

Related Stories
Women’s Day: Shahid Kapoor thanks his mother Neelima Azeem, wife Mira Rajput for being his 'guide'

Women’s Day: Shahid Kapoor thanks his mother Neelima Azeem, wife Mira Rajput for being his 'guide'

Mira Rajput slams tweet criticising Ukrainian President's outfit amid ongoing war with Russia

Mira Rajput slams tweet criticising Ukrainian President's outfit amid ongoing war with Russia

Mira Kapoor explains the benefit of applying ghee under your feet at night | VIDEO

Mira Kapoor explains the benefit of applying ghee under your feet at night | VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor indulges in fun banter with Mira Rajput; latter says, 'Isko Oscar pakda do' | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor indulges in fun banter with Mira Rajput; latter says, 'Isko Oscar pakda do' | WATCH

INSIDE Mira Rajput's Switzerland vacation: Beautiful views, water bodies and greenery

INSIDE Mira Rajput's Switzerland vacation: Beautiful views, water bodies and greenery

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput will make you jealous with their vacation pictures. Seen yet?

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput will make you jealous with their vacation pictures. Seen yet?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Coming up next, Shahid will be soon making his OTT debut with his series 'Farzi', which also stars the 'Super Deluxe' star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Shahid is also working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News