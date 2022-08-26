Mira Rajput shows off her pregnant belly as she marks THIS special day with Shahid Kapoor, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIRA RAJPUT Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an unseen photo from her pregnancy days. In the throwback photo, Mira is seen with Shahid Kapoor as the actor rests in her lap. While posting the photo on her verified Instagram account, Mira shared it was clicked just days before the celebrity couple welcomed their first child, Misha. She called the process the best thing ever.

"6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever," Mira captioned the pic. The post received much love from Mira and Shaid's family, friends and colleagues. While Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter, dropped a heart emoji, actresses Neha Dhupia and Kiara Advani wished Misha a happy birthday. Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, Shahid got hitched to Mira in 2015. The two are proud parents to two kids, Misha and Zain. Recently, when the actor appeared on Koffee With Karan S7 with Kiara Advani, he got candid about his relationship with Mira and also addressed the age gap between them.

Talking about Mira, Shahid candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him, "Mira brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen opposite Mrunal Thakur in "Jersey", which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Coming up next, Shahid will be soon making his OTT debut with his series 'Farzi', which also stars the 'Super Deluxe' star Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait. Shahid is also working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on an action-entertainer film.

