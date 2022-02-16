Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BAPPILAHIRI/MICHAELJACKSON Michael Jackson loved Bappi Lahiri's song 'Jimmy Jimmy,' said THIS after looking at his gold Ganesha chain

Highlights Bappi Lahiri was 69 years old and took his last breath at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu

The veteran singer once shared details of his meeting with late pop star Michael Jackson

Jackson's favourite song was 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the film Disco Dancer

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, passed away owing to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) on Tuesday night. Popularly known as the 'Disco King,' the singer was 69 years old and took his last breath at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. The whole nation has been mourning his sad demise. While many are pouring in their heartfelt tribute messages, there are others who are sharing anecdotes about their personal connection with the late music icon. For those unversed, Michael Jackson was a great fan of Bappi Lahiri. The late pop star once visited Mumbai in the year 1996 and spoke to him about his favourite song 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the film Disco Dancer. The veteran singer shared details of this meeting during an episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that aired a few years ago.

Bappi while narrating the whole incident with Michael Jackson said, "Jab woh Bombay mein aaye the, main ek jagah pe baitha tha. Michael Jackson aaye aur mera yeh gold chain, Ganpati wala, unko bohot nazar aaya. Unhone bola, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ Maine kaha Bappi Lahiri (When he came to Mumbai, I was sitting somewhere. He came up to me and noticed my gold chain with a Lord Ganesha pendant. He said, ‘Oh my God, fantastic! What’s your name?’ I introduced myself),” he said.

Further, he shared, "‘You’re a composer?’ I said, ‘Yes, I have done Disco Dancer.’ Jaise hi Disco Dancer bola, woh bole (As soon as I said Disco Dancer, he said), ‘I like your song Jimmy Jimmy’."

Lahiri, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains and sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

These included "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", and "Sharaabi". In the 2000s, Lahiri also sang "Tune Maari Entriyaan" from 2014's "Gunday".

His last Bollywood song titled 'Bhankas' was for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3".

The musician last worked on "Ganpati Bappa Morya" in September 2021. He gave the music to the devotional song, voiced by the US-based Indian singer Anuradha Juju Palakurthi, who said in Lahiri's death she had lost a mentor.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday.

But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."