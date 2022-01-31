Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIAKHALIFA Is Mia Khalifa dead? Actress tweets meme after her Facebook page turns memorial

Mia Khalifa is a name that is popular all around the world. The former adult star, every now and then, grabs eyeballs either for her pictures or for controversies. Yet again, she caught everyone's attention after her official Facebook page accidentally turned into a memorial account titled 'Remembering Mia Khalifa.' Further, the message read, 'We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life.' This blunder left her fans worried since her FB page showed only her cover photo and everyone started wondering whether she is dead. However, taking to her official Twitter handle, Mia clarified and dismissed the rumours through a hilarious meme.

Hours later, Mia, who has around 4.2 million followers of her verified page put the rumours to rest with a meme showcasing a scene from the 1975 movie 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'. It read, "Bring out yer dead!!" along with "I'm not dead yet! I feel fine."

Have a look:

As soon as the same was shared, everyone took a sigh of relief. On one hand, some thought that her account must have got hacked while others said that others believed it was changed inadvertently due to some oversight on Facebook's part.

Well, this isn't the first time that Mia's death hoax has circulated. In June 2020, there was a buzz on the internet that Mia passed away after committing suicide. Later, she cleared all the false news through a tweet that read, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet…"

After leaving the adult film industry, Mia went on to become a sports commentator. She tweeted in support of the farmers in February 2021.