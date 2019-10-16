Image Source : INSTAGRAM #MeToo accused Sajid Khan to legally sue Housefull 4 makers over direction credit?

Last year when the #MeToo Movement was at its peak, along with many Bollywood celebrities, Sajid Khan was also the one accused of sexual harassment. The filmmaker was asked to step down as the director of the upcoming comedy-drama Housefull 4. He had already directed major part of the film but Farhad Samji had to take the reins in his hands and took the ship forward. Now that the film is ready to hit the screens, Sajid Khan’s name wasn’t there on any of the posters or in the credits and looks like he is not happy about it.

According to the reports in Bollywood Bubble, Sajid Khan is planning to take legal action against the producers of the film. The report read, “Sajid Khan is extremely miffed with everyone involved for the way things have turned out to be. He is not happy that he has got no credit for the film, which he has conceptualized and planned and even directed most of. He has sent a legal notice to Fox and asked them to give him due credit.”

It is also being said that Fox might win the case against Sajid Khan but they are not willing to get involved in any controversy ahead of the release of the film. Sajid stepped down in October last year after he was accused of sexual harassment by three women, including actress Saloni Chopra. Lead actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were the ones to support the decision that Sajid should step down as the director.

Earlier, at the launch of the trailer of the film, Akshay Kumar had said that he is open to working with Sajid Khan if he gets acquitted in the case. He said, "I don't know exactly what has happened in his case but if everything goes well and if he is acquitted, I will surely work with him in the future."

Housefull 4 is a multi-starrer comedy-drama that features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in main roles. The film is slated to release on Diwali this year.

