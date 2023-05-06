Marathi Filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar SLAMS Kareena Kapoor for 'disrespectful and rude' behaviour

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MAHESH TILEKAR/KAREENA KAPOOR Mahesh Tilekar SLAMS Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan the ultimate queen of Bollywood, has a massive fan following. The actress is often spotted by the paparazzi as she steps out in the city, and she is seen politely posing for them and waving at them. However, Marathi filmmaker Mahesh Tilekar recently shared an incident and slammed Kareena Kapoor for her 'disrespectful and rude' behaviour toward fans. Taking to social media, he stated how the actress ignored her fans.

Sharing his experience, Mahesh Tilekar wrote, "Eight years ago, when we were waiting at the airport while returning from abroad, one of the actresses from a Marathi programme came up to Kareena Kapoor to greet her, however, the actress ignored her completely, leaving her upset. Even though she is a part of the Marathi programme and has a small role in one of Kareena Kapoor’s well-known flicks, the actress did not give a damn."

He added, "Recently, I was watching an interview of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy who was returning to India from London. In the interview, he told, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was sitting beside him. Some people approached Narayana Murthy to greet him and he without a doubt interacted with people with immense love and pleasure. However, on the other hand, some fans approached the actress to interact with her. But, she completely ignores them, disrespecting their emotions."

Expressing further, Tilekar, who known for directing notable films including Ladi Godi, Ghar Grihasti, Hawahawai and Chalta Hai Yaar, said, "There have been many celebrities who often pretend to love their fans during the time of promotion of their film. While other times, they are seen disrespecting their feelings. Some time back, Radhika Apte said she does not like to give autographs and click selfies with people. But a few days ago, on the occasion of the promotion of one of her Hindi movies, she was seen clicking selfies with some of the famous social media influencers."

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor has started filming for "The Crew." In the film, she will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anushka Sharma; fans joke 'itne Gambhir kyu ho'

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone REACTS to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2023 debut amid online criticism

Latest Entertainment News