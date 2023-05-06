Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anushka Sharma; fans joke 'itne Gambhir kyu ho'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and husband-cricketer Virat Kohli posed for an awwdorable picture which was shared by the former along with a bunch of infinity and heart emojis. Termed as 'perfect couple', they know how to set goals higher. As soon as, Virat dropped the photo, people showered love and also joked about Virat's recent on-field spat between him and Gautam Gambhir during the recent Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants' match in the Indian Premier League 2023.

In the picture, Virat can be seen in a black shirt with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange colour dress. As she poses for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. She flashed a big smile for the camera as Virat held her close. The cricketer captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

Reacting to Virat's pose in the photo, a user said, "Kohli bro thoda aur smile kar lo nai to log bolenge itne Gambhir kyu ho (Virat, brother, smile a bit more or else people will ask you why are you so serious)."

Anushka Sharma and cricket legend Virat Kohli, who never fails to turn heads with their chemistry, recently met France's Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at French Embassy, in New Delhi. They discussed Anushka's trip to France for the 72nd Cannes Film Festival where she will represent women in Cinema with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. Emmanuel Lenin took to his Twitter handle to share the picture with the couple. He captioned, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

