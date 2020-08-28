Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJ BAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee teases collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared that an exciting collaboration with his friend and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is in the pipeline. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter and said he is very excited to work with his longtime friend. However, he did not share any details of the project. "And a very exciting collaboration after 25 years with a friend whom I know right from my theatre days Anubhav Sinha… Bas thoda intezar (just a little wait more)," Manoj tweeted, along with a picture in which he is seen going through some papers, which seems to be a script, with Sinha also overlooking.

In the picture, they seem to be standing by a train at a railway station. Reacting to the post, Sinha wrote: "Bum Bum bole, bum bum bole." To which, Manoj said: "Bum Bum bole!! Ek hafte mein aa jaieye (let's meet in a week's time)."

Sinha, 55, also shared the news on the microblogging site while posting a photo with "The Family Man" star. "It's been 26 years since I worked with him," the filmmaker tweeted.

Manoj was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, "Bhonsle". It is the story of a man struggling to navigate a solitary life in self isolation. It was released on an OTT platform. He will next be seen in the much-awaited second season of "The Family Man".

Bajpayee, who made his debut with 1998 feature "Satya", has films such as "Shool", "Zubeidaa", "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Raajneeti", "Aligarh" and "Gali Guleiyan" to his credit.

Sinha is best known for directing critically-acclaimed movies "Mulk", "Article 15" and most recently "Thappad".

-With inputs from agencies

