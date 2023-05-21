EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee recalls Shah Rukh Khan took him to disco for first time: 'Ek gaon wale...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan

Manoj Bajpayee, who is all set to amaze the viewers with another enthralling performance as a lawyer in the upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai', appeared on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. He revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan, who first took him to a discotheque for the first time. The actor was once denied entry into a discotheque because the actor was wearing chappals (slippers).

Recalling the hilarious incident, Manoj revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and his friends helped him find shoes so that he could enter the venue. Once, he was doing a show for Barry Jones which also had SRK in it. After the play, they made a plan to go to disco and Manoj Bajpayee too wanted to come along. The Pathaan actor took him to a nightclub named Ghungroo in the capital. The Family Man actor admitted that this was the first time he witnessed this life and got to know what a nightclub is. He revealed that everyone around him was dancing but he was sipping on his wine.

ALSO READ: When Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet; here's how he reacted | EXCLUSIVE

Narrating the incident, Bajpayee said in Hindi, "Yaha jab aye toh Ghungroo walo ne bola yeh chappal wale ko allow nahi karenge hum. Aur mere paas mein joota nahi tha aur mein chappal pehen ke ghoomta tha. Toh loby mein ghum ghum ke Shah Rukh aur uske dost jo hain kissi se joota uddhar maang rahe the, ki joota uddhar de do toh iss aadmi ko like jaayen. Toh ek aadmi mil bhi gaya tha jisne joota uddhar diya tha. Mera chappal pehna, voh bahar raha, voh kuch kaam kar raha tha, uska joota uddhar mein le kar ke mai andar gaya tha." That was the first time I experienced a discotheque." He also described the place as ”dark and dingy".

"Toh ek gaon (village) ke aadmi ko pehli baar discotheque dekhne ka mauka Shah Rukh aur uske doston ke karan milla tha," he added.

Watch the full episode of Manoj Bajpayee in Aap Ki Adalat here:

Latest Entertainment News