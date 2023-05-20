When Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet; here's how he reacted | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched Manoj Bajpayee's feet

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to amaze the viewers once again with yet another enthralling performance as a lawyer in the upcoming film 'Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai'. While the film is already under attack as Asaram Bapu's followers have demanded a ban on the film since it is inspired by the same controversial case, Manoh Bajpayee has appealed to the viewers to watch the film first. There is no denying that the actor will again stand out in the film and will be the talk of the town.

Manoj Bajpayee is known to bring his characters to life on the big screen and the audience as well as the other actors admire him for the same. When he appeared on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, he recalled the incidents when popular Bollywood actresses like Katrina Kaif and Tabu touched his feet.

Manoj Bajpayee recounted how Tabu once touched his feet at a film set. "This was Tabu's style of showing her appreciation. And Katrina Kaif did the ultimate. She touched my feet in front of the full media...She was so glad, overwhelmed, for working with me (in Rajneeti). We do not have a single scene together. She loved my performance. She felt very glad."

When asked how he reacted when Katrina Kaif touched his feet, the actor said, "Thodi Sharmindagee Hui. Itni sundar heroine, woh aakar pair chhoo rahi hai aapke. Woh pahle hi aap buzurgwaar ho gaye (I felt shy. Such a beautiful heroine touching my feet. She made me feel like an old man too soon)."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8pV8VmiHkQ

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in Apoorv Singh Karki's film 'Sirf Ek Banda kafi Hai' which is based on true events. In the film, the star acts as a lawyer, fighting against a godman accused of raping a minor.

