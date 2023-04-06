Manoj Bajpayee admits being called “not good-looking” by top Bollywood actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee reveals being called not good looking

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most unconventional actors who are far away from the destined notions of what a hero should look like. Without trying to fit into any such description, Manoj created an identity of himself that is today appreciated largely and lovingly. But as usual, reaching where he is wasn’t a cakewalk.

The actor recently confessed that he has a short temper and that anger is his strongest emotion. Bajpayee revealed a scathing remark made to him by a famous actress. A leading actress informed Manoj that he was not "good looking."

According to Mojo Story, he remembered a "very famous heroine" telling him during his struggle days, "Manoj, I don't find you good-looking." However, the actor stated that he did not take offence because the concept was already ingrained in him. Manoj was taken aback when director Shyam Benegal cast him in the film Zubeidaa, and questioned the filmmaker if he was sure. Manoj didn't think he was cut out to be a monarch.

The actor admitted that he used to be "very insecure," but that he has grown as a result of his "journey" in the film business. He also added that Yash Chopra told him he probably wouldn't cast him in another movie after 'Veer-Zara' because he didn't believe Manoj fit the type of movies he made.

Manoj Bajpayee upcoming projects

Manoj was most recently seen in the OTT film Gulmohar, which was distributed on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor appeared in the picture alongside Sharmila Tagore. In Gulmohar, he played Arun Batra. Following that, the performer has Dispatch and Joram in the works.

Also Read: Arrest warrant against Kamaal R Khan aka KRK in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee

Also Read: Did Manoj Bajpayee hint at The Family Man season 3 release date? Here's what the actor has to say

Latest Entertainment News