'Husn hai Suhana': Fans can't stop gushing over SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's red saree look | PICS

Highlights Suhana looks an absolute stunner in Manish Malhotra's saree

Several celebraties including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Sussane Khan showered their love

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Tuesday (February 15) shared some stunning pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's pictures on his Instagram handle. The Starkid looked breathtakingly beautiful in the red saree. "S U H A N A (red heart and fire emoji)" @suhanakhan2#mymmsaree @manishmalhotraworld.

Suhana looked every inch gorgeous in Manish Malhotra's sequins saree. She wore it with a stylish strappy blouse.She completed her look with minimal makeup, oxidised jhumkas and a messy ponytail. Take a look:

In no time Manish's post was bombarded by reactions from Suhan's fans. One of the users wrote, "Stunning!!! She looks fab!!: Another said, "Husn hai Suhana." Some of the netizens also compared her looks to Deepika Padukone, "At first I thought it was Deepika!! Gorgeous."

Suhana's mother Gauri Khan was quick to respond on the pictures. She wrote, "Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe manish." Sussane Khan also commented post, "awww." Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and other celebs also showered Suhana with their love.

Suhana Khan was recently seen with her brother Aryan Khan at the IPL auction in Bangalore. They were representing their father Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta.

Meanwhile, Bollywood galore is abuzz that Suhan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film. For the unversed, Suhana was snapped outside Zoya's house which led to the murmur of Zoya and Suhana's collaboration. While there has been no official confirmation about the same, Suhana has earlier shared her interest in acting. Suhana had made her entry into the glamour world by becoming Vogue India's cover star in 2018.

Suhana has recently returned to India after completing her studies in filmmaking in New York. She is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.

