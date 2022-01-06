Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN, ANANYA PANDAY Suhana Khan sets internet ablaze with her golden-hour pics; Ananya Panday, Shanaya have this to say

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she already enjoys a massive fanbase on social media platforms and is quite popular. She is known for her bold and hot style. Suhana never fails to impress her followers with her stunning posts. Keeping up the tradition, on Thursday (January 6), she shared a series of pictures of herself posing in the sunlight. Sharing the pictures she wrote, "wait lemme pose for u."

In the pictures, Suhana looked breathtakingly beautiful. She can be seen lounging on the couch in an animal print dress. She completed the look with bold red lip colour. She kept her hair open and painted her nails bright red.

Take a look:

In no time, Suhana's post was bombarded with comments from her friends and fans. Actress Ananya Panday, who is one of Suhana's best friends, wrote, “Glg" with a heart-eyes emoji. Perhaps, she meant Suhana is 'glowing' in the pictures. Her other friend, Shanaya Kapoor wrote "Sue" with a bunch of red heart emojis. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote Stuning with a red heart emoticon. Her FLOBW co-star Seema Khan also dropped red heart emoji in the comments section.

This is not the first time Suhana has stunned the internet with her classic post. She is a star when it comes to the dress-up game. Check out some of Suhana's stylish avatars:

The 21-year-old is known to speak her mind without mincing words. Sometime back she had called out the prejudices of skin colour and how she has to face mean comments because of her dusky complexion.

She had revealed how she was told she is ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old. Suhana said she has not get her skin lightened, adding that she would never do it. She revealed her "comments on her "appearance" in her recent Instagram post along with a picture.

Suhana is studying filmmaking in New York. The 21-year-old is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.