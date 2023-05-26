Malaika Arora's sizzling photoshoot with Dabbo Ratnani is hotness overdose | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora's sizzling photoshoot with Dabbo Ratnani

Bollywood's quintessential fashion diva Malaika Arora manages to rule millions of hearts with her hotness and charming personality. The actress has one of the chicest fashions and looks flawless in every frame. Malaika is 49 years old but her hot pictures will make you go weak in the knees. Malaika Arora oozes oomph with her irresistible pictures and pulls off any outfit with much ease. Her pictures are surely a royal affair and it is difficult to take eyes off her.

Recently, her latest photoshoot with ace photographer Dabbo Ratani is burning the internet. Dabboo Ratnani shared a video on his Instagram handle which featured none other than, Malaika Arora. In the clip, the actress was seen enjoying some time in a pool. She sported a sheer grey outfit and looked hottest as ever. The video also shared several glimpses of Malaika’s photoshoot in which she flaunted her curves. It will surely leave you gasping for breath.

Fans were quick enough to hail the bombshell of Bollywood, several users reacted to it and complimented the actress. While one of the users called her ‘stunning’, another wrote, ‘beautiful doll’. Several other fans also wrote, ‘hot’ and ‘gorgeous’ in the comment section. One of the users also called Malaika’s pool time, ‘paani wala dance’. Each time the actress drops pictures on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned. Needless to say, Malaika has repeatedly proved that she can slay any outfit with her style.

Malika Arora is a fitness enthusiast who is enjoying the success of Pataakha. Who can say that this hotness is a mother of a 20-year-old boy. On the work front, Malaika Arora recently appeared in the music video titled Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. Additionally, her show - Moving In With Malaika was also released earlier which offered viewers an exclusive look into her life. The series is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gifts hand-made thematic painting to 'Dahaad' creators Zoya Akhtar & Reema Kagti

Also Read: Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma gets legal notice by Delhi court, Know why

Latest Entertainment News