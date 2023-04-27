Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Malaika Arora mobbed in Dubai for selfies; viral video shows her getting uncomfortable

Malaika Arora mobbed in Dubai for selfies; viral video shows her getting uncomfortable

A video is going viral on the internet in which Malaika Arora is seen obliging fans with selfies and trying to get photos with all of them.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: April 27, 2023 13:47 IST
Malaika Arora mobbed in Dubai for selfies; viral video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Malaika Arora mobbed in Dubai for selfies; viral video

Malaika Arora has been grabbing many eyeballs lately for her vacation photos with Arjun Kapoor. The diva is currently in Dubai where she attended an event wearing a elegant black backless gown. Malaika Arora looked gorgeous and everyone present was in awe of her. But as soon as she tried to leave the event, she was mobbed by fans for selfies. A video is going viral on the internet in which the style-icon is seen obliging fans with selfies and trying to get photos with all of them.

However, soon after she feels uncomfortable when fans try to mob her for photos. In the video, someone can be heard saying, "Please don't push the lady." Malaika is also seen asking fans to be careful.

Check out the video here-

Recently, Malaika was in europe with Arjun Kapoor. The couple enjoyed the cold weather of Scotland and shared warm pictures on Instagram. In Malaika's most recent post, the couple posed together in images. In the selfies, they were cuddling up to one other. Malaika dressed down in a puffer jacket and tights, while Arjun bundled up in an overcoat. The duo wore black clothing and received positive feedback from fans on their photos together.

Malaika Arora captioned the post, “All warm n cozy, that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor”.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently in Berlin. They took selfies in the lift, and Malaika dubbed the sequence of images 'liftie series'.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News