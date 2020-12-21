Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar wish Govinda on his 57th Birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Actor Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda, who dominated 90s and early 2000s with his dance moves and comic timings, celebrated his 57th birthday today (December 21). Actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, saw many celebs, fans and lovers wishing the No 1 star through their social media. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor and others lauded actor Govinda's dancing skills. Reportedly, the actor said that his wife had arranged a surprise party for him.

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21."

Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda's frequent co-stars, took to her Instagram story to wish for the "Hero No. 1" actor on his special day. Karisma wrote: "Happy Birthday Chi Chi."

"II want people to look at me at least once as we dance-- I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn't see me). It's impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda," shared Urmila Matondkar.

Sayani Gupta posted: "It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!"

On Govinda's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film with the same title, dropped a new song titled 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'. This made Karisma Kapoor nostalgic, after which she posted a photo of herself and Govinda from the sets of the original 1995 film from their song 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.'

Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu? #mondaymemories #coolieno1 #the90s."