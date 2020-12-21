Monday, December 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar wish Govinda on his 57th Birthday

Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar wish Govinda on his 57th Birthday

Bollywood actor Govinda, who dominated 90s and early 2000s with his dance moves and comic timings, celebrated his 57th birthday today.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2020 19:19 IST
Govinda
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA

Actor Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda, who dominated 90s and early 2000s with his dance moves and comic timings, celebrated his 57th birthday today (December 21). Actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, saw many celebs, fans and lovers wishing the No 1 star through their social media. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor and others lauded actor Govinda's dancing skills. Reportedly, the actor said that his wife had arranged a surprise party for him. 

Taking to Twitter, Madhuri Dixit wrote: "Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday @govindaahuja21."

Karisma Kapoor, one of Govinda's frequent co-stars, took to her Instagram story to wish for the "Hero No. 1" actor on his special day. Karisma wrote: "Happy Birthday Chi Chi."

"II want people to look at me at least once as we dance-- I had once told him jokingly..did I manage..of course Not (even I didn't see me). It's impossible to take your eyes off him when he is dancing. Immensely graceful dancer n an incredible actor #HappyBirthdayGovinda," shared Urmila Matondkar.

Sayani Gupta posted: "It's @govindaahuja21 's birthday! Can we take a moment to appreciate the King of Rhythm & Vigour! All time favourite! He just infused Joy!"

On Govinda's birthday, the makers of the upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of the 1995 film with the same title, dropped a new song titled 'Mirchi Lagi Toh'. This made Karisma Kapoor nostalgic, after which she posted a photo of herself and Govinda from the sets of the original 1995 film from their song 'Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha.'

Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu? #mondaymemories #coolieno1 #the90s."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News