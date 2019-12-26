Liz Hurley, 54, sets her festive mood right in sparkly blazer and then, a saree

Elizabeth Hurley sets Instagram on fire

Elizabeth Hurley just made this festive season a bit for special for fans. Setting a benchmark for all ladies out there, Liz, 54, shared a couple of photos on Instagram setting our festive mood right. From steamy bra-less photo and gold sequinned dress to finally wrapping the festive Instagram posting with a saree, Liz just nailed every look.

To begin with the Runaway star wore a blue and black sequinned blazer with a black bikini bottom. She accentuated her look with a neckpiece. “House decorated, guests have arrived, cupboards bulging with food….#mood #bringiton,” she captioned the pic.

In another age-defying photo, Liz looked all pepped up as she posed against a Christmas tree. Her dress aptly matched the occasion.

Last but not the least, Liz gave an Indian touch to her Christam celebration. She shared a photo in which she is dancing her heart out in a plain off-white saree with multi-coloured border. Well, ''Happy Christmas #homesweethome #indianstyle #toomuchchocolate #toomuchvodka #bedtime,'' she wrote alongside the photo.

