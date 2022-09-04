Liger co-producer Charmme Kaur announces break from social media amidst film's box office failure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CHARMME KAUR Charmme Kaur

Charmme Kaur, who is also one of the producers of the just released pan India film Liger on Sunday announced that she was taking a break from social media. Her announcement came days after the release of the film Liger which has not been performing well at the box office. The film she produced along with Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar, has fared badly at the box office. Taking to Twitter, Charmme said, "Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media) @PuriConnects will bounce back. Bigger and Better... Until then, live and let live."

The film, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in the lead, was made on a lavish scale and was even promoted as boxing legend Mike Tyson's first Indian film. After a dismal run at the box office, 'Liger' seems to be staring at the possibility of not being able to recover its production cost. Recently, the film's distributor Warangal Srinu has shared 'boycott' culture is one of the main reasons behind Liger performing poorly at the box office. Before Liger, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan crashed at the box office because of massive 'boycott' trends on social media.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Liger's poor performance might have a telling impact on the next project of director Puri Jagannadh with actor Vijay Deverakonda as well.

If the rumours are to be believed, Jana Gana Mana, the next pan-Indian film that director Puri Jagannadh had planned to make with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, has been shelved. There has been no official announcement, though, about it.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

-with IANS inputs

