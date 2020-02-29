Lata Mangeshkar sings praise for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun performance: You acted well

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lata Mangeshkar sings praise for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun performance

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is definitely on top of his game with each of his films making the viewers more and more impressed by his art. The actor has already garnered praise for his performances in the last couple of films from other Bollywood celebrities as well as the fans and now veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has also complimented him. The legendary singer took to Twitter to praise him for his National-Award winning performance in the film Andhadhun.

She wrote, “@ayushmannkji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun (I saw your film Andhadhun today. You have acted well and songs sung by you were good too. I wish to congratulate you and wish for your success in future we well.)”

A humbled Ayushmann Khurrana took no time to reply to the praise and wrote, “Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya (Lata didi, your words mean a lot to me. I seem to have worked hard for your encouragement, it seems. Thank you for your blessings.)

Lata di aapka yeh kehna mere liye bahut maayne rakhta hai. Aapke is protsaahan ke liye hee shayad maine mehnat ki thi. Aashirwaad ke liye shukriya. 🙏🙏 https://t.co/TZnhEpMVsI — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 29, 2020

Bollywood film Andhadhun has been touted as the best performance of Ayushmann Khurrana till date. In the film, he played the role of a blind pianist who witnesses a murder. The film also starred Tabu and Radhika Apte. Along with Ayushmann, Vicky Kaushal also won the national award for Best Actor for his performance in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the professional note, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Andhadhun Trailer:

