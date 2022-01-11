Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IARMYSUPPORTER Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after contracting COVID: Rajiv Adatia & other celebs send 'get well soon' wishes

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Monday. The information of her hospitalization was shared by the singer's niece Rachna who told ANI, "Didi is admitted to ICU after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr Pratik Samdani is treating her and he says that there is nothing serious but she needs to be kept in ICU for precautionary reasons seeing her age. We hope she will recover soon. Please respect our privacy and keep didi in your prayers." As soon as the news spread, the internet got filled with get well soon wishes from not just her fans but also celebrities. Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Rajeev Adatia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jaan Kumar Sanu and other celebs took to their Twitter handles and shared recovery posts for Lata Mangeshkar.

Rajiv shared a post on Instagram alongside a picture with the singer and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar . You are very strong and I know you will be ok. Missing you and spending time you! Thank you for all the blessings and my prayers and my love is with you but I know you will be totally ok! love you!"

Madhur Bhandarkar wished for her speedy recovery and tweeted, "Wishing @mangeshkarlata didi a speedy recovery."

Salim Merchant while sharing a picture of Lata wrote, “Prayers for @mangeshkarlata ji’s speedy recovery."

Political leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Get well soon Lata Mangeshkar ji. Whole country is praying for your good health. @mangeshkarlata #LataMangeshkar."

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu, urged everyone to pray for her and wrote, "Wishing The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar Mam, a speedy recovery. Please pray for her everyone."

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. Her iconic songs include 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao', 'Tere Liye' from 'Veer Zara' and many more.