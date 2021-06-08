KRK lauds 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood over Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Pure truth'

Image Source : FILE IMAGE KRK lauds 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on Tuesday praised Vivek Oberoi for speaking the 'truth' in an interview. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, Vivek Oberoi said that he feels that the film industry is 'incapable of taking criticism'. During his latest conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor talked about the 'hesitance to accept the loopholes and flaws'. Reacting to the same, KRK took to Twitter and reached out to Vivek saying his interview was brilliant and had pure truth.

Addressing the Krrish 3 actor as Bhai, KRK wrote, "Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!"

In the interview, Vivek had said, "We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain (we also have a few drawbacks), our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry."

"But we have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don’t acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai (there is something wrong in our industry)," he added.

Referring to Sushant's death, Vivek stated, "Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya (one-off incident)."

In another tweet, KRK urged 'friends Bollywood Wala' to come forward and speak. "Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It’s just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar (Whose own career has lost hope, how will damage your career)," he wrote.

Also Read: Govinda issues clarification after KRK thanks him for 'support' in legal fight against Salman Khan

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

Also Read: KRK says he met Shiney Ahuja & offered him film, actor refused: 'Bhatt Sahab' would take care of my career