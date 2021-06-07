KRK says he met Shiney Ahuja & offered him film, actor refused: 'Bhatt Sahab' would take care of my career

Image Source : TWITTER/KRK/INSTAGRAM: SHINEYAHUJA KRK says he met Shiney Ahuja & offered him film

Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on Monday claimed that he met Shiney Ahuja soon after the actor was released from jail. In a new series of tweets KRK said that he met Shiney with a movie offer. For those unversed, the Gangster actor was sentenced to jail in 2011 for raping his domestic help in 2009. He was later released. Talking about the same, Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter and said that he met Shiney at a hotel in Delhi with the offer but the actor refused.

Shiney told KRK that 'Bhatt Sahab and Madhur Bhandarkar' assured him that they would take care of his career. "I met #ShineyAhuja at a hotel in Delhi right after the release from jail. I wanted him to do a film of a director. I told him u shud do it coz u won’t get any other film. He said-Bhatt Sahab & Madhur Bhandarkar told me-you take care of ur case n we will take care of ur career," KRK wrote.

He added "I told him- They are lying to you. Your career is finished. And see, today he can’t get work in serials also. So problem is this in the Bollywood that nobody wants to hear the truth. Everybody wants to live in the world of good dreams."

On the related note, in 2015, Shiney made a comeback to movies with Welcome Back.

For the uninitiated, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

