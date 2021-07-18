Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITI SANON Kriti Sanon shares her glimpse from the most 'chubbiest day of Mimi'; see pic

Ahead of the release of 'Mimi', actor Kriti Sanon treated her fans and followers with an unseen picture of herself from the film. Kriti took to Instagram and shared her 'chubbiest' look from the movie. Sharing a glimpse of her transformation, she wrote: "This was my cubbiesy day of Mimi! And coincidentally happened to be my god bharai scene. Could not recognise myself."

For the unversed, Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Mimi' is a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Kriti had to even put on 15 kilos for her role.

Take a look:

Kriti Sanon says she chose a realistic approach while portraying the various stages of pregnancy in the upcoming film "Mimi". "Being blessed with a great metabolism, I've always been able to eat whatever I want. Owing to this, it wasn't easy for me to put on the kilos. From devouring the oiliest possible breakfast, to gorging on the sugariest of sweets, I had to stuff myself with way more food than normal," Kriti recalled.

Kriti's chubby look has garnered several comments from social media users. Actor Bhumi Pender commented : "Very cute." "Those cheeks," a fan wrote. Kriti is seen wearing a yellow ethnic suit in the particular scene from Mimi, which also features actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Apart from Mimi, the actress will be seen in "Bhediya", which also stars Varun Dhawan. The supernatural film is directed by Amar Kaushik, and the film is slated to release on April 14 next year. She also stars with Akshay Kumar in the action comedy "Bachchan Pandey", and with Tiger Shroff in the action drama "Ganpath". Kriti's line-up of films also includes "Hum Do Hamare Do" with Rajkummar Rao and "Adipurush" with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.