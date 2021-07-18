Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN RAMPAL Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella's adorable birthday wish for son Arik will melt your heart

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Sunday shared adorable pictures with heartfelt notes on the occasion of their son Arik's second birthday. Arjun shared a set of pictures with the baby, and his partner Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun's daughters from his previous marriage to Mehr Jessia, Myra and Mahikaa, were also seen in the pictures.

Marking the special day Arjun penned an emotional alongside the pictrures. He wrote, ""My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik."

Take a look:

The first few pictures were in black-and-white, and showed Arjun and Arik together, the third photo also included Gabriella, Arjun's daughters, and the last photo showed Arik enjoying a cup cake.

Gabriella also took to Instagram and posted beautiful pictures with Arjun and Arik. "Happy birthday my sunshine boy. Thank you for loving me and making our world light up," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. Arjun had announced Gabriella’s pregnancy in April that year with a picture of her cradling her baby bump.

Arjun and Gabriella are currently in Budapest along with Arik, where he was shooting for the action-thriller Dhaakad, with Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The actor wrapped his sequences earlier this week, and informed his fans and followers about the same in the iNstagram post, "It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special."

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Nail Polish. Apart from Dhaakad the actor will next be seen The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in the pipeline.