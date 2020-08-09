Image Source : IMDB Koi Mil Gaya turns 17: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta recall fond memories with Jaadu. Watch videos

Bollywood actors Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan got all nostalgic as their sci-fi movie 'Koi... Mil Gaya' completed 17 years of its release on Saturday. Both of them took to the social media handle on Saturday and recall fond memories attached to the film. The 'Veer Zaara' actress said that it was the 'sweetest' movie she ever did. On Instagram, the 45-year-old star shared a brief clip of the song 'Idhar Chala Main Udar Chala' -- a song from the flick sung by Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan. Meanwhile, Roshan who played the role of Rohit in the film shared a video and recalled his friendship with Jaadu, the alien.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik while reminiscing his friendship with Jaadu and shared a montage video comprising stills, and videos from the movie that featured his character Rohit sharing some sweet, adorable moments with Jaadu, the alien friend. Alongside he wrote, "Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya."

Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya pic.twitter.com/vGmE2g6Kxc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 8, 2020

Preity thanked the entire cast of the film, including director Rakesh Roshan, Farah Khan, co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making the movie an "unforgettable experience." She wrote, "Remembering Koi Mil Gaya today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo. A big Thank you to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical."

The film was released in 2003 and was followed by its sequels 'Krrish' and 'Krrish 3'. There were reports that the actor will soon be seen working with Krrish 4. A Pinkvilla report stated, "Krrish 4 is being mounted on a lavish scale. It will be a visual spectacle for everyone. The story has been locked and this time, it won't just be a double role for Hrithik, but a quadruple one. Hrithik will be essaying four different characters in the film."

On bringing back Rohit and Jaadu, the report added, "While Krrish stays, they will also bring back Rohit from the land of dead and Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya. It's not known how Rakesh Roshan plans to incorporate the other two Hrithiks in the film, but it's a full on Hrithik show. The role of the leading lady is extremely powerful too this time."

