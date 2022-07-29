Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha 'most desirable'; opens up on dating Rashmika Mandanna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha

Koffee With Karan season 7: The latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show featured Liger actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. While Vijay made his debut on the 'Koffee' couch, Ananya joined him and spilled the beans on her love life and exes. Shy at first, the Arjun Reddy actor was quite forthright about expressing his admiration for Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also, he shared some unknown facets of his personal and professional life.

Vijay Deverakonda dating Rashmika Mandanna?

Vijay spilled the beans about his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna and called her a 'darling'. The actor said "we have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker."

When asked about his current relationship, Vijay revealed, "The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation, I don't want to break their heart." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 highlights: Vijay-Rashmika's relationship, Ananya Panday gets candid about exes

Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha 'Most Desirable'

The actor, who managed to win the hamper for the Rapid Fire round in the first go, was asked to name the most desirable woman in India. His reply was Samantha Ruth Prabhu. When asked to describe a few celebrities. Vijay said that Samantha is "darling. She is amazing. An incredible woman." He described Sara Ali Khan as 'witty and funny' and Janhvi as 'cute.'

Meanwhile, Vijay and Ananya will be seen in Liger, where the former is essaying a boxer. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. Liger is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Not Aditya or Vijay, Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan, calls him 'cute'

