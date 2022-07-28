Koffee With Karan 7: Not Aditya or Vijay, Ananya Panday reveals having crush on Aryan Khan, calls him 'cute'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan 7

Koffee With Karan 7's episode 4 premiered today on Hotstar and witnessed South star Vijay Devrakonda sharing the couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The actors had fun and juicy chat with host Karan Johar where they opened up about their sex life, ex-partners, their current equations and much more. While Karan asked Vijay about his rumoured relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something might be cooking between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, what came as a shock to the viewers was when the actress admitted that she had a crush on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder son Aryan Khan.

Ananya is a close friend of Suhana Khan and her elder brother Aryan. When Karan asked her about ever having a crush on Aryan, Ananya said, "Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan." Karan continued his question asking, "Why did it not materialise?" Ananya answered, "Ask him," referring to Aryan.

For the unversed, Ananya and Aryan have mutual friends. Previously several pictures of the duo spending some time together with their friends had surfaced online.

During her conversation with Karan, Ananya also revealed that she finds Aditya Roy Kapoor 'hot.' When Karan quizzed her about her rumoured relationships with actor Ishaan Khatter and actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she doesn't wish to go back in the past. However, Ananya she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime alongside Deepika Padukone, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will now be seen in Liger, opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 25 this year. Apart from this, she will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's ' Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.

