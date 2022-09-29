Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: KJo calls Ranveer Singh his 'fashion buddy,' denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor

Koffee With Karan 7 Finale: After a gripping season, Karan Johar's celebrity chat show has concluded on a great note. Well, in the finale it was KJo's turn to bring to the table his unflitered personality and spill some Koffee beans about his personal and professional life. The last episode of season 7 saw four special guests from the influencer universe namely Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM take over the conversation as the filmmaker-host made himself comfortable on the couch, this time. Adding to this, the director spoke about his fashion sense and relationship with other celebrities.

KJo calls Ranveer his 'Fashion Buddy'

Bollywood ace director and producer Karan Johar revealed that he and actor Ranveer Singh are complete fashion buddies. Karan Johar, known as a male fashionista, opened up about getting to share the fashionista title with Ranveer Singh who is known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes.

"Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered," the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said.

Karan Johar denies choosing Janhvi over Sara

The hilarious last episode of season 7 witnessed the jury roasting Karan Johar for almost everything he said and did during his chat sessions with other celebrities. In one of the segments, KJo was accused of siding with Janhvi Kapoor. Niharika NM pointed out that Karan Johar called Janhvi hot, while he questioned Sara about growing up in the absence of her father.

"As somebody who was raised by a single parent, I would’ve cried. That poor girl was so strong," said Danish Sait. "And there were comments made about who’s hotter, who’s frugal with money, who’s going to get the next Dharma project," added Kusha Kapila. Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar questions Janhvi Kapoor about having sex with ex. Actress responds

Clearly shocked over the allegation, Karan Johar denied choosing Janhvi Kapoor over Sara. He revealed that there was a technical error that happened after the rapid-fire round, which showed Janhvi as the winner when Sara was the one who performed better. With this, Janhvi looked visibly pleased, happy and excited. But as soon as they got to know about the error and Sara was declared the winner, Janhvi’s mood was quite sullen. Karan Johar, who felt guilty about the same, decided to compensate by praising Janhvi.

He also went on to telecast the visuals of this incident. In concluding his defense, Johar added that he loves Sara Ali Khan, and confirmed that the actress is collaborating with Dharma Productions on two back-to-back projects. Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar shares his embarrassment of being left out of weddings

Latest Entertainment News