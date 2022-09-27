Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar shares his embarrassment of being left out of weddings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar was embarrassed of being left out of weddings

Koffee With Karan Season 7 grand finale will feature social media influencers and comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM. Going by trailer, it appears to be a grilling session of the host Karan Johar as the guests put him in a spot by asking awkward questions. In the episode, the filmmaker finally confesses that he was embarrassed about not being invited to celebrity weddings.

Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan Johar finally opened up about the peer pressure of missing one. "When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited. Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren’t you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?" said the host.

As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list. “When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat’s wedding, I did find a little peace,” accepted the director, candidly.

'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

