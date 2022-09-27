Asha Parekh bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DPIFF_OFFICIAL Asha Parekh bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be given to veteran actress Asha Parekh this year. Earlier in February, it was announced that the legendary actress will be honoured for her contribution of the film industry. Talking about the same, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It is a matter of pride for us that this year the Dadasaheb Phalke Award is being received by actress Asha Parekh. Shee started working in films at the age of 10 and has acted in more than 95 films."

The official Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival announced the news by writing, "Congratulations to Asha Parekh for winning the award for Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards2022. Your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Team DPIFF wishes you good luck in your future endeavors."

Known as the 'Hit Girl' of Indian cinema, Asha Parekh appeared in many commercially successful films throughout her career. She was the highest-paid actor (female) of her time and was one of the most successful actors (female) of the 1960s and 1970s. She is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in Hindi cinema.

Her most iconic films include: 'Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai' (1961), 'Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon' (1963), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966), 'Baharon Ke Sapne' (1967), 'Pyar Ka Mausam' (1969), 'Kati Patang' (1970) and Caravan (1971) among several others. She also did a cameo in Nasir Hussain's film 'Manzil Manzil' (1984) with whom she had earlier done 6 films.

In 1992, she was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India for her contribution to the field of cinema. She is also the recipient of the Living Legend Award from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

