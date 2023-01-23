KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding at 4 PM today; know when will the couple make their first appearance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding has become the talk of the town. The duo is set to get married today (January 23) at 4 PM today and will also make their first public appearance as husband and wife later. On Sunday, veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty hosted a grand sangeet ceremony at his Khandala farmhouse which was attended by close friends and family. Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta also attended the ceremony. Reportedly, the couple will also host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for industry friends and other cricketers.

The haldi ceremony will take place today in the morning, followed by the wedding ceremony in the late afternoon. Check out more details of the wedding here.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Wedding Venue

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will be getting married at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse which has been decked up for the special day. A special video curated by Asian Paints takes us inside the lavish interiors and picturesque exteriors of the bungalow. It sits in the lap of nature and overlooks the hills. The interiors have earthy textures. The high-ceiling home looks extravagant and will surely take your breath away.

Take a complete tour of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding venue in the video below.

Ajay Devgn wishes KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is one of the first few to wish the couple on their wedding. Taking to Twitter, the 'Bholaa' actor said, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion." The actor signed off with his name and a red heart.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty Honeymoon Plans

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will not leave for their honeymoon after the wedding due to their busy work schedules. While Rahul will join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting February 9, Athiya is said to be busy with her newly launched YouTube channel.

Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul have been dating for over four years and are now ready to take the leap. The duo has made many public appearances together and has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

