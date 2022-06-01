KK demise news updates: Unnatural death case registered, body sent for post-mortem

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KK LIVE NOW KK demise news updates

KK demise news updates: Bollywood singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday night. Police checked the CCTV footage of the New Market Hotel where KK stayed. Police has registered a case of an unusual death in the Kolkata New Market police station. KK's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi to reach Kolkata.

His body was sent for post-mortem after getting the family's consent. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Hours before his demise, the legendary singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

The news of his untimely demise has left his fan shattered and the entertainment industry under shock. The legendary singer was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.

KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others.

