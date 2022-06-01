Heartbroken netizens recall KK's hit songs with Emraan Hashmi, share snippets of their childhood favorites

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KK, Emraan Hashmi

Music lovers were left in a state of shock after the news of singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK death surfaced on Tuesday night. He breathed his last at the age of 53. His fans were heartbroken to learn about his sudden demise. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with several people helping them get through different phases of their lives from heartbreaks to daily challenges. KK gave his voice to many Bollywood songs but one of his collaborations shall always remain etched in people's hearts. He was the one who sang for Emraan Hashmi’s most popular songs and became his voice in reel life. From Dil Ibaadat from Tum Mile to Tujhe Sochta Hoon from Jannat 2, they both delivered some of the hit songs in the past. Netizens on Wednesday morning recalled their favourite songs of the duo and shared small clips on social media platforms.

One of them wrote, "KK × Emraan Hashmi on 9XM is a childhood memory for almost all 90s- early 2000s kids. It won't be the same anymore."

Another said, "KK's songs with Emraan Hashmi. That's a playlist on its http://own.it was a best combination."

"1 soulful voice with we celebrated our entire college life, created many beautiful memories, another voice of Emraan Hashmi. That's a playlist on its own. All must be remembering this pic from early 20s: the #KK, most versatile singer of the Indian music industry

Rest In Peace :(" wrote another fan.

Check out some more fans reactions below: