Kirti Kulhari takes temporary break from social media

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari on Monday said she will be away from social media for a few days. Kulhari took to her official handles to inform fans, followers and friends about her little break from the internet and wished them Happy New Year. The Pink actress also thanked her fans for showering love on her latest web show 'Criminal Justice:Behind Closed Doors'. The second season of Criminal Justice highlighting a relevant issue that often takes shape of an ugly truth in homes across societal strata.

"Well it's time for a little break from social media... All you people, have a beautiful end to 2020 and see u in 2021. Thank you for all the love for #criminaljustice," Kirti wrote.

Sharing a few photographs from her latest web series Criminal Justice, the actress added: "Leaving you all with these pictures from #Criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors. The only time in the show I actually dressed up and did some real make up. P.S - I absolutely loooove going no-make up for camera @goldandglittr #happynewyear."

Meanwhile, the second season of Criminal Justice premiered on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukerjee's eight-episode season starts off on a note of high drama, with the crime in question established right at the outset. Vikram Chandra (Jisshu Sengupta), hotshot lawyer and seemingly the doting husband and father, is brutally knifed in bed by his wife Anuradha (Kirti Kulhari), or Anu. It is the Indian adaptation of Peter Moffat's hit BBC series by the same name.

On the other hand, Singer Armaan Malik also shared the news of his temporary break from social media. He tweeted "Going off social media for a bit. love you guys a lot, speak soon."

going off social media for a bit. love you guys a lot, speak soon ❤️ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) December 27, 2020

