Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIKANDERKHER/ANUPAMKHER Kirron Kher makes appearance in Anupam Kher, son Sikander's Instagram posts, thanks fans for birthday wishes

BJP MP and actress Kirron Kher's actor-husband Anupam Kher in April broke the news that his wife has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kirron on June 14 celebrated her first birthday after the announcement of her disease. On the special occasion, the 'Saransh' actor, as well as their son Sikander Kher, took to Instagram and shared adorable wishes. Not only this, Kirron even shared a video message for all the fans who wished her on her birthday. The actress who is known for films like 'Devdas,' 'Khamosh Paani,' 'Veer Zaara' and 'Dostana,' can be seen standing with folded hands as she said, "I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and all your love and all your prayers."

The video was shared by Anupam Kher with a caption reading, "Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho." Not just him, but even Sikander shared a message from his mother and wrote, "A message from mom to all of you #ma #Love."

Have a look at the videos here:

On Kirron's birthday, Anupam Kher shared throwback pictures and penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with an amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always!"

Meanwhile, Sikander shared a stunning picture of Kirron and captioned, "Happy birthday ma ! I love you … you truly are an inspiration not just for me but for everyone that your being has touched … to health and laughter … #Ma #Birthday #KirronKher."

On the professional front, Sikander was last seen in Sushmita Sen starrer web series 'Aarya.' While Anupam Kher won the Best Actor award at the New York City International Film Festival for his short film titled 'Happy Birthday' and even bagged Best Short Film award at the prestigious film festival. He has several other projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'.