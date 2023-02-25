Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon; Bollywood actresses who played pregnant women onscreen

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LADKIGILEHRISI @THERAKESHTALKS Bollywood actresses who played pregnant women onscreen

Bollywood actresses have proved their versatility in a number of movies and roles. They have been performing unique characters with so much ease and have always struck a chord in the audience's hearts. From going through the transformation of a pregnant woman to carrying a baby bump in a film with so much grace, they have made many viewers emotional. So, let's have a look at the B-town actresses who flaunted a baby bump so effortlessly on the big screen and nailed the character.

Kriti Sanon

It is said that actress Kriti Sanon has given her career’s best performance to date in the film ‘Mimi’. For the movie, the actress underwent a massive body transformation and gained extra 15 kilos. She played the role of a surrogate pregnant woman in the film. The story of the film was based on how a surrogate mother sacrifices her dream of becoming an actress and becomes a full-time mother after the real parents abandoned their baby.

Kareen Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is a mother of two sons in real, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan; played the role of a pregnant woman onscreen. The actress was seen carrying a baby bump in the film ‘Good Newwz’. She played the character of Deepti Batra in the film; an eager woman who faces trouble in conceiving naturally and tries IVF to start her family. Kareena’s performance was mind-blowing.

Neena Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta too played the role of a pregnant woman in her film ‘Badhaai Ho.’ She ruled many hearts and left the audience emotional after giving a stellar performance in the film. The story of the film revolves around a middle-aged woman who gets pregnant and how her family and society accept the fact that she will soon be going to give birth.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha played the role of a pregnant woman in her film ‘Chhorii’. The film is an official remake of Vishal Furia’s 2017 Marathi film ‘Lapachhap.’ The actress was seen carrying the 8 months baby bump in the film with so much grace. According to the reports, Nushrratt was so serious about playing this role that she has already started wearing the baby bump suit 25 days before the film shoot has begun and used to perform all daily activities in the same suit.

Kiara Advani

Actress Kiara Advani has twice played the role of a pregnant woman. One for her film ‘Kabir Singh’ in which she starred opposite actor Shahid Kapoor. In the second half of 'Kabir Singh', she was seen carrying a baby bump. And the other film is ‘Good Newwz’ in which the actress was seen opposite actor Diljit Dosanjh. In the film, Kiara's character tries to fulfill her wish of becoming a mother by taking the help of IVF.

