Kiara Advani discusses ‘running a home’ and says she is ‘very very happy’

Kiara Advani, who recently married Sidharth Malhotra in a private ceremony, has opened up about how her life has changed since the wedding. The actress revealed that she is ‘very very happy’, and she also discussed her favourite aspects of husband Sidharth.

In an interview with News18, Kiara stated, “I am running home for the first time. I used to live with my parents. My mother did everything, and we have a lot of respect and appreciation for her right now. But it's a lovely and lovely phase. I am extremely pleased.”

The new bride could not stop gushing about her husband, saying he is very respectful of everyone around him. She said Sidharth is a great life partner. She continued that he is constantly motivating her, whether it is for working out or trying new things. “He is daring and determined. He has that fire inside of him, and it is contagious”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7, 2023. Only close family members and friends from the film industry, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Kapoor, attended the couple’s wedding ceremony.

She also revealed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are waiting for the right script before they decide if they will be in a romantic movie together.

Later this year, Kiara will be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She has now started working on her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, alongside Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has Yodha in his kitty.

