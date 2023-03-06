Holi 2023: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Sholay, films to binge-watch on the festival

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Holi 2023: Films to binge-watch

Holi 2023: Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's most vibrant and energetic celebrations. Holi has a special meaning for Bollywood, and over the years, the celebration has been beautifully portrayed in movies with a love theme. Even a number of romantic movies have used this vibrant celebration to convey the spirit of passion and love. It's an occasion for celebrating the triumph of good over evil and the beginning of spring. While many individuals like to go out, some prefer to celebrate at home by watching movies. So, we have listed down 5 movies that you must watch on this occasion.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The 2013 film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin and became a huge hit. The video takes you on an adventure through friendship, career, and romance. The film includes an amazing Holi scene based on the famous song Balam Pichkari, which became extremely popular and brilliantly depicts the essence of the occasion. It's safe to say that no Holi is complete without this song from the film. The scene is a delight to see thanks to the upbeat soundtrack and fun chemistry between Ranbir and Deepika.

Silsila

The 1981 romantic drama revolves around the love triangle of Amit (Amitabh Bachchan), a romantic playwright, Shobha (Jaya Bachchan), his wife, and Chandni (Rekha). The film depicts the spirit of the festival with its colours, music, and dance in the well-known song Rang Barse, which is now an integral part of every Holi celebration.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the key roles. The movie has a stunning Holi scene in the song Lahu Munh Lag Gaya that is both colourful and passionate. The song involves the leads playing Holi, and their chemistry is unmissable. The scene perfectly portrays the spirit of the celebration.

Mohabbatein

The 2000 romantic drama, helmed by Aditya Chopra, starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie earned a lot of praise and is considered one of the greatest works in Indian cinema. It portrays a tale of love and anti-traditional rebellion. The movie has a heartfelt and dramatic Holi sequence in which the Gurukul guys celebrate the festival with Amitabh Bachchan, who dislikes it.

Sholay

The 1975 cult classic is one of the most notable films in Indian cinema history. The movie, which was directed by Ramesh Sippy, features Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in key roles. It includes a well-known Holi scene in the song Holi Ke Din, which has become a blockbuster. The song is still popular today, and it is an essential part of any Holi celebration.

