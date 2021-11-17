KBC 13: Kids leave Amitabh Bachchan puzzled with confusing questions, actor says 'Itne chant hai'

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV KBC 13: Kids leave Amitabh Bachchan puzzled with questions

While it is always Amitabh Bachchan, who makes sure to spice up things on the sets of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, this time things are a little different. The megastar was left puzzled after children on KBC13 bombarded him with confusing questions on the fastest finger first. A promo clip dropped by Sony, showed Big B interacting with the contestants gearing up for the fastest finger first segment.

The clip showed, Amitabh Bachchan, introducing the first segment to the children. "Khel ka pehla period, classes aapki chal rahi hai na? Isliye khel ka pehla period ab shuru hone wala hai (The first period of the game, classes are going on? So the first period of the game will now start). Fastest finger first, ready? Koi agar doubt hain kisi ke mann mein kuch kehna chahta hai? (Anyone has a doubt, anyone wants to say anything)?"

Soon, the children raised their hands. To this, Amitabh said, "Sabhi bolna chahte hai? (Everyone wants to ask?) Okay, ladies first." As they flooded Amitabh Bachchan with questions, the actor with a puzzled expression tried to listen and answered each question. One of the contestants asked what would happen if all of them gave wrong answers to the FFF questions. Amitabh replied, "Hot seat pe koi nahi ayega (No one will come to the hot seat)."

Well, frazzled over the questions, Big B said, "Itne hoshiyaar hain yeh bacche, itne chant hai, itne smart hai. Aajkal k jo generation hai unbelievable hai (These kids are so intelligent, cunning, smart. Today's generation is unbelievable)."

Sharing the video, Sony captioned it as "Humare young contestants ne pheki AB sir ko dher saare sawaalo ki googly! Kese inn saare masoom sawaalon ko handle karenge naye andaaz mein AB sir? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsWeekSpecial episodes".