Katrina Kaif to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Zoya Akhtar's next? Deets inside

It's always exciting to watch a new onscreen pair in Bollywood films. How would you feel if we tell you that two of the biggest stars of the industry-- Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif will be uniting for a new project? Yes, there have been reports which state that the two might star opposite each other in Zoya Akhtar's next directorial which is being touted as a gangster drama. There has not been any confirmation as of now but there's no smoke without fire! If the report turns out to be true then this will be Zoya's third outing with Bollywood livewire after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Not just him, even Katrina has worked with the filmmaker in the multi-starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Meanwhile, the two actors will be seen sharing the screen space in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi which was slated to release in the month of March this year. However, the release date got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report in Pinkvilla stated, "After Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Zoya’s next gangster drama. It’s again in the dark, gritty space that Gully Boy was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya’s next."

The report further stated that Katrina will be romantically placed opposite Ranveer in the project which has a powerful storyline. "Katrina and Ranveer will be romantically paired on screen for the first time. She has a very interesting and powerful role, integral to the life of Ranveer’s character in the film. Katrina and Zoya are great buddies and when the director narrated her the story, she immediately agreed to be part of it. The modalities are currently being discussed before both the stars sign on the dotted line."

Check out a sneak peek of Ranveer and Katrina's performance in Zoya's previous films:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is awaiting the release of his next film 83' which is directed by Kabir Singh and features him playing the role of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in Sooryavani which also features Ranveer and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. Watch the trailer:

